Dividend stock: HCL Technologies has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 18 per share; Oracle Financial Services has declared ₹ 240 per share interim dividend

Dividend stocks: Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 07 (Tuesday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of the two companies have declared interim dividend for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 2 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on May 07. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HCL Tech dividend HCL Technologies Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹18.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, HCL Technologies said: “The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.18/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record date of May 7, 2024 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 15, 2024," it added.

On April 29, the company had reported a flat year-on-year growth in net profit in the March quarter at ₹3,986 crore.

Oracle Financial Services Software dividend Oracle Financial Services Software has declared an interim dividend of ₹240.00 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Oracle Financial Services Software said the Board of Directors “approved an Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 240/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each;" and “fixed Tuesday, May 7, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of said Interim Dividend".

The company also said that the interim dividend be paid on or before Thursday, May 23, 2024 to the eligible shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!