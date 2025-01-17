Dividend Stocks: Stocks of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) and Vantage Knowledge Academy turned ex-dividend on Friday, January 17. The record date for the dividend payout is also set as today.

Tata Consultancy Services dividend payout details Tata Consultancy Services share price remains in focus as the stock traded ex-dividend today.

The TCS Board of Directors, in addition to its results for the quarter ending December 2024, approved a special dividend of ₹66 per equity share and a third interim dividend of ₹10 per share during its meeting on January 9.

TCS's dividend payout will go to investors whose names are on file with the business as of the record date, January 17. The date of TCS's dividend payment is February 3, 2025.

The record date of January 17 meant that to receive a total dividend of ₹76 per share investors had to buy the shares of Tata Consultancy Services on January 16.

HCL Technologies dividend record and payout dates HCL Technologies share price remains in focus as the stock traded ex-dividend today.

The Board of Directors of HCL Technologies on January 13 declared a fourth interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2024-25. This includes a special dividend of ₹6 per share to celebrate 25 years of the company’s public listing.

The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend was set as January 17, 2025, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be January 24, 2025.

Vantage Knowledge Academy dividend record and payout date Vantage Knowledge Academy is the third company that turned ex-dividend today.

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting on January 7 considered and approved the first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Re 0.10 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each (i.e. 10% of the face value) amounting to ₹1,13,82,500.

The interim dividend shall be paid within thirty days from the date of its declaration. The Board of Directors had fixed the record date as Friday, January 17, 2025, for determining the eligibility and entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said interim dividend.