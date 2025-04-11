Dividend stocks HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC to declare dividend next week. Do you own any?

Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Insurance, and HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) will be highlighted next week as these firms may announce a dividend concurrently with their earnings for the January-March quarter. With the earnings season underway, various companies listed on the BSE and NSE have planned to announce their results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025. The HDFC Group company is preparing to release its Q4 FY25 results.

According to exchange filings, HDFC Bank's Q4FY25 results will be announced on Saturday, April 19, 2025, while HDFC Life and HDFC AMC's results are set to be revealed on Thursday, April 17.

Dividend history According to data from Trendlyne, HDFC Bank has issued 23 dividends since April 30, 2003. Over the last year, HDFC Bank Ltd. has declared an equity dividend totaling ₹19.50 per share. With the current share price at ₹1765.00, the dividend yield for HDFC Bank Ltd. stands at 1.10%.

HDFC AMC has issued 7 dividends since March 6, 2019. In the past year, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. has declared an equity dividend of ₹70.00 per share. Given the current share price of ₹3799.95, the dividend yield for HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is 1.84%.

HDFC Life has announced 6 dividends since December 15, 2017. In the last 12 months, HDFC Life Insurance Company has declared an equity dividend of ₹2.00 per share. At the current share price of ₹684.80, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s dividend yield is 0.29%.

HDFC Group stocks today Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, stated that HDFC Bank share price is currently consolidating within a range of 1,680–1,840, with repeated rejections near the 1,800–1,840 zone, indicating a strong resistance band. However, the overall structure remains positive, and a decisive breakout above 1,840 could act as a catalyst for fresh upside momentum. Such a move may trigger a swift rally, with the stock likely heading toward the 2,050 mark in the near term. Traders should watch for volume confirmation to validate the breakout strength.

Further, Jain explained that HDFC Life share price is forming a classic 95-day cup and handle pattern, signaling a potential bullish breakout. The pivot zone lies between ₹695–700, and a sustained move above this range could unlock upside towards the ₹755 mark. For the breakout to gain traction, strong volume support is crucial, as it will determine the momentum and conviction behind the move. Traders should keep a close eye on price action near the pivot for early entry opportunities.

Also, Anshul highlighted that HDFC AMC share price has formed a well-defined 62-day rectangle pattern, with clear boundaries between ₹3,600 and ₹4,120. Last week, the stock made a failed breakdown near the lower end, indicating a potential short-covering rally. This technical setup suggests a move toward the upper range at 4,130 in the near term. A breakout above ₹4,130, supported by strong volumes, could open the gates for a sharp rally towards ₹4,500, making it a high-probability target for bullish traders.

