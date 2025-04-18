Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Muthoot Finance, HCL Technologies, Mahindra Logistics to declare dividend soon

Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Muthoot Finance, HCL Technologies, Mahindra Logistics will be declaring dividend soon. These companies have announced the dates for Financial Results and dividend payout

Dates for dividend consideration HDFC Bank - The HDFC Bank had HDFC Bank had informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2025 to consider and approve Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of HDFC Bank Limited for the quarter/ year ended March 31, 2025 and other important matters as Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25 including fixation of record date for the same

In addition board meeting will also consider annual renewal of issuance of Long-Term Bonds (Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing), Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital) and Tier II Capital Bonds over the period of next twelve months through private placement mode

ICICI Bank- ICICI Bank had informed exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025

In addition the Board of the Bank at its meeting scheduled on April 19, 2025 will also consider, inter alia, the "fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debenture in domestic markets by way of private placement and issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets and buyback of debt securities within the limits that the Board is authorised to approve under applicable law."

Muthoot Finance- Muthoot Finance Ltd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 21 April 2025 , to consider and approve Interim Dividend

The meeting will also consider seeking approval of shareholders for increase in the Borrowing powers of the Board of Directors

HCL Technologies Ltd - HCL Technologies meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2025 ,to consider and approve the annual audited financial results and dividend

Mahindra Logistics Ltd- The company's meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled on 21/04/2025 ,to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2025 and to consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 202

In addition the Mahindra Logistics board will consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company