Dividend Stocks: HDFC Bank, RK Forgings, HCL Tech, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list

Nikita Prasad

Dividend Stocks: Several companies including UCO Bank, HCL Technologies, Bank of Maharashtra are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some will trade ex-bonus.Premium
Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some will trade ex-bonus.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Bank of Maharashtra, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, and several others among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, May 6. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions such as E.G.M. and rights issue.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, May 6, 2024:

John Cockerill India Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 7.
 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, May 7, 2024:

HCL Technologies: The tech giant declared an interim dividend of 18.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 240.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 8, 2024:

Laurus Labs: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.04
 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 9, 2024:

G.M. Breweries Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 7.
 

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 10, 2024:

Aptech Ltd: The company declared a dividend of 4.5.

DCB Bank Ltd: The bank declared a dividend of 1.25.

Gujarat Intrux Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 7

HDFC Bank Ltd: The banking major declared a final dividend of 19.5

Bank of Maharashtra: The bank declared a final dividend of 1.4

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd: The company declared a dividend of 0.2.

UCO Bank: The bank declared a final dividend of 0.28.

Other Corporate Action

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on May 6

IRB InvIT Fund: Income Distribution (InvIT) on May 7

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on May 9

Abhishek Corporation Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on May 10

G.K. Consultants Ltd: E.G.M. on May 10

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 04 May 2024, 09:21 PM IST
