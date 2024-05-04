Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Bank of Maharashtra , HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, and several others among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, May 6. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions such as E.G.M. and rights issue.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, May 6, 2024:

John Cockerill India Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹7.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, May 7, 2024:

HCL Technologies: The tech giant declared an interim dividend of ₹18.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹240.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, May 8, 2024:

Laurus Labs: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.04



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 9, 2024:

G.M. Breweries Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹7.



Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 10, 2024:

Aptech Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹4.5.

DCB Bank Ltd: The bank declared a dividend of ₹1.25.

Gujarat Intrux Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹7

HDFC Bank Ltd: The banking major declared a final dividend of ₹19.5

Bank of Maharashtra: The bank declared a final dividend of ₹1.4

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.

Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹0.2.

UCO Bank: The bank declared a final dividend of ₹0.28.

Other Corporate Action

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on May 6

IRB InvIT Fund: Income Distribution (InvIT) on May 7

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on May 9

Abhishek Corporation Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on May 10

G.K. Consultants Ltd: E.G.M. on May 10

