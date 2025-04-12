Dividend stocks: HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi, ICICI Bank, Infosys, others to declare dividend next week

Dividend stocks: With the earning season kicking in from April onwards, numerous companies have notified exchanges regarding proposals for final or interim dividend payments this week.

From major banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to tech giant Infosys, they are expected to declare dividends this week, starting from April 14.

Here's a list of companies declaring dividends from April 14 to April 19 —

HDFC Bank India's biggest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, had announced a meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for Saturday, April 19, 2025, to consider and approve financial results for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025, and declare dividends, if any, for FY 25.

Infosys The Board meeting of tech major Infosys is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025. The company informed the exchanges that the board may declare a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

ICICI Bank ICICI Bank will conduct a board meeting on Saturday, April 19, 2025, to approve the financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025, and declare dividends, if any.

Tata Elxsi Tata Elxsi will declare its quarterly results on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The Board will declare a dividend, if any, for the quarter/year ended on March 31, 2025.

HDFC Asset Management Company The Board of Directors of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited are scheduled to meet on Thursday, April 17, 2025, to declare dividends, if any, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025.

HDFC Life Insurance Company The company may declare a final dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company ICICI Lombard will announce their Q4 results on Tuesday, April 15 and may declare a final dividend for FY25 on the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company The Board of Directors may declare the final dividend for FY 25 on Tuesday, April 15, along with the declaration of financial results.

GM Breweries The Board of Directors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, to approve financial results and consider a declaration of a dividend, if any, for FY 25.

Swaraj Engines A meeting of the Company's Board of Directors will be held on 16th April 2025 to approve the Company's financial results and may declare dividends for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025.

