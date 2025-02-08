Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Hero MotoCorp, Cochin Shipyard, ITC, MRF, Torrent Power and NHPC, are among others companies set to trade ex-dividend from Monday, February 10, according to data collected from the BSE website.

As per the exchange data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as bonus issues and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, February 10 Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Indian Toners & Developers Ltd, and Suraj Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 11 CMS Info Systems Ltd, Disa India Ltd and Symphony Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, February 12 Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Expleo Solutions Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, ITC Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Uniparts India Ltd, and UNO Minda Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, February 13 Eris Lifesciences Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, United Van Der Horst Ltd, and Veedol Corporation Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, February 14 Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, BEML Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, EKI Energy Services Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Majestic Auto Ltd, MOIL Ltd, MRF Ltd, Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, REC Ltd, and Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: EFC (I) Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, February 11.

Richfield Financial Services Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, February 14.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, February 14.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: T T Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, February 12.

Ascensive Educare Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, February 14.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: Jyoti Structures Ltd: Rights Issue on Monday, February 10.

Ken Financial Services Ltd: E.G.M on Monday, February 10.

National Highways Infra Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, February 10.

ETT Ltd: Rights Issue on Tuesday, February 11.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd: Rights Issue on Tuesday, February 11.

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd: Rights Issue on Tuesday, February 11.

GDL Leasing & Finance Ltd: E.G.M. on Thursday, February 13.

Wanbury Ltd: E.G.M. on Thursday, February 13.

Ashutosh Paper Mills Ltd: E.G.M. on Friday, February 14.