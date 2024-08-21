Dividend stocks: Hindustan Aeronautics, Pfizer, Symphony among 19 stocks to trade ex-dividend on August 21

Dividend stocks: Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd, ITD Cementation India Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Linc Ltd, Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, Rajapalayam Mills Ltd, Satia Industries Ltd, Snowman Logistics Ltd, Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd, Symphony Limited, Uniparts India Ltd, and Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltdwill be in focus when the stock market opens on August 21 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of these 19 companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies had fixed August 21as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date Shares of the 19 companies will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, August21.

Dividends Bharat Bijlee:The company had declared a dividend of ₹35.00 per equity share.

Emami Paper Mills:The company had declared a final dividend of ₹1.60 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Engineers India: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹1.00per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Gateway Distriparks: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹1.25per equity share.

Hindustan Aeronautics:The company had declared a final dividend of ₹13.00per equity share for the financial year 2024.

India Glycols: The company had declared a final dividend ofRs 8.00per equity share for the financial year 2024.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering:The company had declared a dividend ofRs 4.00per equity share.

ITD Cementation India: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹1.70per equity share for the financial year 2024.

KPI Green Energy: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.20per equity share.

Linc: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Credo Brands Marketing: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Pfizer: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹35.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Rajapalayam Mills: The company had declared a dividend of ₹0.60 per equity share.

Satia Industries: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per equity share.

Snowman Logistics: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

Sumedha Fiscal Services: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Symphony: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

Uniparts India: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹6.75 per equity share.