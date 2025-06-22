Dividend Stocks: Hindustan Unilever, Cipla, Vedanta, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major firms, including Hindustan Unilever, Polycab India, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Bajaj Finserv, CARE Ratings, Cipla and Aegis Logistics, are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 23 June 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including a bonus issue.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 23 June 2025 Dalmia Bharat Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹5 per share on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Dynamic Cables Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.5 per share on Monday, 23 June 2025.

G N A Axles Ltd will declare a dividend of ₹3 per share on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹24 per share on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd will declare a special dividend of ₹1.25 per share on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹9 per share on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.35 per share on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.35 per share on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹15 per share on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 24 June 2025 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹10 per share on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

Polycab India Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹35 per share on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

Vedanta Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹7 per share on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 25 June 2025 Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹20 per share on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

Aegis Logistics Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2 per share on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

Quest Capital Markets Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 26 June 2025 Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

Prime Securities Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 27 June 2025 Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3.6 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Alufluoride Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹28 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.6 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

CARE Ratings Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹11 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Cipla Ltd will declare a special dividend of ₹3 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Cipla Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹13 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

HDFC Bank Ltd will declare a dividend of ₹22 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd will declare a dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd will declare a special dividend of ₹30 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹30 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd will declare a special dividend of ₹4 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹20 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Sky Industries Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Swaraj Engines Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹104.5 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Syngene International Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Vaibhav Global Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Visaka Industries Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹0.5 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Welspun Living Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.7 per share on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week V-Mart Retail Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 3:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, 23 June 2025.

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 27 June 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week Laddu Gopal Online Services Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

Elitecon International Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, 27 June 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Infibeam Avenues Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Thursday, 26 June 2025.