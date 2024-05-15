Dividend stocks : Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Ador Welding Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Canara Bank , Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, and Viji Finance Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 15 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, stock split, and rights issue of equity shares for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the eight companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on May 15.

Hindustan Zinc dividend 2024

Hindustan Zinc board has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Hindustan Zinc said: “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, May 07, 2024, consented by majority of directors at 11:00 am, approved the Interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share i.e. 500% on face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs. 4,225.32 Crores."

IRB Infrastructure Developers dividend

The company board has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, IRB Infrastructure Developers said the Board of Directors “Declared 3 rd Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each (@10% of face value of share) for financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The 3 rd Interim dividend shall be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law."

Coforge dividend 2024

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹19.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Coforge said: “The Board has also declared fourth interim dividend of Rs. 19/- (Rupees Nineteen only) per Equity Share of the Company the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the financial year 2023-24."

“The payment of fourth interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend," the filing added.

Ador Welding dividend

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹18.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Ador Welding said: “the Board of Directors declared Interim Dividend @ 185% i.e. Rs. 18.50 per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10.00 each for FY 2023-24."

Aptus Value Housing Finance India dividend

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Aptus Value Housing Finance said: “The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share (125%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24."

“The said interim dividend will be paid on or before 31st May 2024," the filing added.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Coforge, Ador Welding, and Aptus Value Housing Finance India will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Stock Split 2024

Canara Bank: The company has declared stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹2 each.

In a stock exchange filing, Canara Bank said: “the Bank has fixed Wednesday, 15th May 2024 as the “Record Date" for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Bank, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid up, will be sub-divided into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid up, ranking pari-passu in all respects, which was approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)."

Shares of Canara Bank will trade ex-split on Wednesday.

Rights Issue 2024

Solara Active Pharma Sciences and Viji Finance have declared rights issue of equity shares.

Shares of the 2 companies will trade ex-rights on Wednesday.

