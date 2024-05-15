Dividend stocks: Hindustan Zinc, IRB Infra, Coforge among 5 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Hindustan Zinc has declared an interim dividend of ₹10.00 per equity share, IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Ador Welding Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Canara Bank, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, and Viji Finance Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 15 (Wednesday).
