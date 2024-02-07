Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Container Corporation Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, VIP Industries, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, SRF and Symphony will be in focus when the stock market opens on Wednesday, February 07.

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 7 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 07.

Interim Dividend

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.30 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance said the Board of Directors declared “Payment of an interim dividend on the outstanding equity shares of the Company at the rate of 65% being ₹1.30 per equity share of ₹2/- each for the year ending 31st March 2024."

The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend shall be February 7.

Container Corporation Of India: The company has declared third interim dividend for FY 2023-24 of 80% i.e. ₹4.00 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each amounting to ₹243.72 crore.

The company has fixed the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend as February 7 and the interim dividend will be paid or dispatched to the shareholders on or after February 13, it informed on stock exchanges.

Container Corporation of India shares will trade ex-dividend today.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹15.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, HPCL said the Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 25, 2024 have declared payment of interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share of ₹10 each (150%) for the Financial Year 2023-24.

HPCL shares will turn ex-dividend today.

VIP Industries: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, VIP Industries said the Board of Directors “declared the Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 (100%). The Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 shall be paid on or after 16th February, 2024."

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Bhansali Engineering said the Board of Directors “Declared 3rd Interim Dividend of Re.1/- (100 %) per Equity Share (of the face value of Re. l each) for financial year 2023-24."

SRF: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.60 per equity share.

Symphony: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Container Corporation Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, VIP Industries, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, SRF, and Symphony will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

