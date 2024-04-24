Dividend stocks: Huhtamaki India shares to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks: Shares of Huhtamaki India Ltd and Bharat Bijlee Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens today, April 24 (Wednesday).

The Board of Directors of the two companies have declared dividend and stock split for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by these companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on April 24.

Huhtamaki India: The company has declared a dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Huhtamaki India said the Board of Directors recommended payment of dividend @ ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each (250 per cent), for the financial year ended 31st December 2023.

In a separate filing, Huhtamaki said the “record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the final dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share" has been fixed on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Shares of Huhtamaki India will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Stock Split

Bharat Bijlee: The company has declared stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹5.

In a stock exchange filing, Bharat Bijlee said that its Board of Directors has approved and fixed Wednesday, April 24, 2024 as the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders of the Company, for Sub-division or Split of Existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of ₹10 each, fully paid up, into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of ₹5 each, fully paid up, ranking pari passu in all respects which was approved by the Shareholders of the Company, through Postal Ballot on Thursday, March 21, 2024."

Shares of Bharat Bijlee will trade ex-split on Wednesday.

