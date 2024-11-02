Dividend Stocks: HUL, Coal India, Dabur India, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies, including HCL Technologies, L&T Technology, Dalmia Bharat, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Riya R Alex
Published2 Nov 2024, 08:13 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: Several stocks such as HUL, Coal India, Dabur India among others, will trade ex-dividend next week.
Dividend Stocks: Several stocks such as HUL, Coal India, Dabur India among others, will trade ex-dividend next week.(Getty Images via AFP)

Dividend stocks: Shares of major companies, such as Dabur India, Coal India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Patanajali Foods and others, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend starting on Monday, November 4, 2024, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including the extraordinary general meetings (EGM), bonus issue, and stock splits, according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

 

Also Read | Dabur Q2 Results: Net profit slumps 17.5% YoY to ₹425 crore

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stock trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 4, 2024:

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 24.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.

Manba Finance Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.25.

Oberoi Realty Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.

Patanjali Foods Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 8.

 

Also Read | Defence Stock Mazagon Dock in focus: Record date for dividend payout today

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 5, 2024:

CARE Ratings Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 7.

Coal India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 15.75.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 6.

Sasken Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 12.

Also Read | Shriram Finance share price rises 7% post better-than-expected Q2 results

Stock trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 6, 2024:

Adf Foods Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.6.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 28.

Alldigi Tech Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 30.

Cyient Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 12.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 19 and a special dividend of 10.

Laurus Labs Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.4.

LT Foods Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 8.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

Also Read | 3 companies that could pay big dividends

Stock trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 7, 2024:

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 12.

Navin Fluorine International Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 63.

Share India Securities Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5.

Shriram Finance Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 22.

Symphony Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.

Also Read | HUL Q2 Results: Net profit drops 4% to ₹2,612 crore, dividend declared

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 8, 2024:

Computer Age Management Services Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 14.5 and a special dividend of 10.5.

Dabur India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.75.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.75.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.1.

Petronet Lng Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 7.

REC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

TCI Express Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 3.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 1.

Also Read | Shankar Sharma warns of challenges for Indian stock market in Samvat 2081

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

Premier Polyfilm Ltd will undergo a stock split from 5 to 1. Shares will trade ex-split on November 5.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 1. Shares will trade ex-split on November 5.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 1. Shares will trade ex-split on November 7.

A stock split is a corporate action when a company issues additional shares to shareholders aimed to boost liquidity.

Also Read | SIP strategies, asset allocation key for long-term mutual fund gains

Other corporate actions

Cube Highways Trust: Income distribution (InvIT) on November 4.

Rossari Biotech Ltd: Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on November 4.

VCU Data Management Ltd: EGM on November 5.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited: EGM on November 8.

Lactose (India) Ltd: EGM on November 8.

Renaissance Global Ltd: EGM on November 8.

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd: EGM on November 8.

Cropster Agro Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on November 8.

Steelco Gujarat Ltd: Resolution Plan (suspension) on October 24.

KCL Infra Projects Ltd: Re-issue of forfeited equity shares on November 8.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 08:13 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDividend Stocks: HUL, Coal India, Dabur India, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.70
07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
1.05 (0.71%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

145.00
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
2.3 (1.61%)

Tata Power share price

445.20
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
5.15 (1.17%)

Bandhan Bank share price

183.65
07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
1.4 (0.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,545.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-67.25 (-4.17%)

ICICI Securities share price

833.45
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-32.85 (-3.79%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

966.70
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-30.35 (-3.04%)

Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

1,235.60
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-36.75 (-2.89%)
More from Top Losers

Brigade Enterprises share price

1,244.80
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
71.75 (6.12%)

PCBL share price

432.15
07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
21.35 (5.2%)

Piramal Pharma share price

281.85
07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
13.45 (5.01%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,273.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
60.65 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,565.00-790.00
    Chennai
    80,571.00-790.00
    Delhi
    80,723.00-790.00
    Kolkata
    80,575.00-790.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.06
    Chennai
    101.23/L0.43
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.