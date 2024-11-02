Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: HUL, Coal India, Dabur India, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: HUL, Coal India, Dabur India, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Riya R Alex

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies, including HCL Technologies, L&T Technology, Dalmia Bharat, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Dividend Stocks: Several stocks such as HUL, Coal India, Dabur India among others, will trade ex-dividend next week.

Dividend stocks: Shares of major companies, such as Dabur India, Coal India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Patanajali Foods and others, are scheduled to trade ex-dividend starting on Monday, November 4, 2024, according to BSE.

Some of the major companies have announced various corporate actions, including the extraordinary general meetings (EGM), bonus issue, and stock splits, according to BSE data.

The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

Stock trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 4, 2024:

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 24.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.

Manba Finance Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.25.

Oberoi Realty Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.

Patanjali Foods Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 8.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 5, 2024:

CARE Ratings Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 7.

Coal India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 15.75.

Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 6.

Sasken Technologies Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 12.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 6, 2024:

Adf Foods Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.6.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 28.

Alldigi Tech Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 30.

Cyient Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 12.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 19 and a special dividend of 10.

Laurus Labs Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.4.

LT Foods Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 8.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 1.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 7, 2024:

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 12.

Navin Fluorine International Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 5.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 63.

Share India Securities Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5.

Shriram Finance Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 22.

Symphony Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 8, 2024:

Computer Age Management Services Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 14.5 and a special dividend of 10.5.

Dabur India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.75.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 2.75.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 0.1.

Petronet Lng Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 7.

REC Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 4.

TCI Express Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of 3.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of 1.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

Premier Polyfilm Ltd will undergo a stock split from 5 to 1. Shares will trade ex-split on November 5.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 1. Shares will trade ex-split on November 5.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd will undergo a stock split from 10 to 1. Shares will trade ex-split on November 7.

A stock split is a corporate action when a company issues additional shares to shareholders aimed to boost liquidity.

Other corporate actions

Cube Highways Trust: Income distribution (InvIT) on November 4.

Rossari Biotech Ltd: Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on November 4.

VCU Data Management Ltd: EGM on November 5.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited: EGM on November 8.

Lactose (India) Ltd: EGM on November 8.

Renaissance Global Ltd: EGM on November 8.

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd: EGM on November 8.

Cropster Agro Ltd: Bonus issue in the ratio 2:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on November 8.

Steelco Gujarat Ltd: Resolution Plan (suspension) on October 24.

KCL Infra Projects Ltd: Re-issue of forfeited equity shares on November 8.

