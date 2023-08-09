Dividend stocks: Shares of ICICI Bank , LT Foods , Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sarthak Metals and West Coast Paper Mills will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Only those shareholders are eligible to receive dividend payments whose names appear on the company’s list by the end of the record date.

Here is a list of dividend stocks today:

LT Foods: Interim Dividend of ₹0.5

ICICI Bank: Final Dividend of ₹8

Motherson Sumi Wiring India - Final Dividend of ₹0.65

Sarthak Metals - Final Dividend of ₹1

West Coast Paper Mills - Final Dividend of ₹10

