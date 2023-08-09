Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: ICICI Bank, 4 others to trade ex-dividend today - August 9

Dividend Stocks: ICICI Bank, 4 others to trade ex-dividend today - August 9

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Livemint

Dividend stocks: ICICI Bank, LT Foods, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sarthak Metals and West Coast Paper Mills to trade ex-dividend today. Find details here:

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Shares of ICICI Bank, LT Foods, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sarthak Metals and West Coast Paper Mills will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Dividend stocks: Shares of ICICI Bank, LT Foods, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sarthak Metals and West Coast Paper Mills will trade ex-dividend today. The ex-dividend date is the day on which the price of an equity share adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout.

Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Only those shareholders are eligible to receive dividend payments whose names appear on the company’s list by the end of the record date.

Also read:

Here is a list of dividend stocks today:

LT Foods: Interim Dividend of 0.5

ICICI Bank: Final Dividend of 8

Motherson Sumi Wiring India - Final Dividend of 0.65

Sarthak Metals - Final Dividend of 1

West Coast Paper Mills - Final Dividend of 10

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.