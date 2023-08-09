Dividend Stocks: ICICI Bank, 4 others to trade ex-dividend today - August 9
09 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Livemint
Dividend stocks: ICICI Bank, LT Foods, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sarthak Metals and West Coast Paper Mills to trade ex-dividend today. Find details here:
Ex-dividend is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which simply means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Only those shareholders are eligible to receive dividend payments whose names appear on the company’s list by the end of the record date.
Here is a list of dividend stocks today:
LT Foods: Interim Dividend of ₹0.5
ICICI Bank: Final Dividend of ₹8
Motherson Sumi Wiring India - Final Dividend of ₹0.65
Sarthak Metals - Final Dividend of ₹1
West Coast Paper Mills - Final Dividend of ₹10
