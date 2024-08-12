Dividend stocks: ICICI Bank, NHPC, UPL, India Pesticides among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend on August 12

ICICI Bank declared a final dividend of 10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024, and NHPC declared a final dividend of 0.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Livemint
Published12 Aug 2024, 06:19 AM IST
Trade Now
The Board of Directors of these 7 companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.
The Board of Directors of these 7 companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

Dividend stocks: Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd, NHPC Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, UPL Limited, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, and Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on August 12 (Monday).

The Board of Directors of these seven companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies had fixed August 12 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

 

Also Read | Wall Street week ahead: Investors’ attention on PPI, CPI inflation numbers

Ex-dividend date

Shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend on Monday, August 12.

Dividends

ICICI Bank: The company had declared a final dividend of 10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

The country's second-largest private sector lender had posted a nearly 10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at 11,696 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

Growth in core income slowed for the lender, but the treasury operations helped it report a 14.62 per cent rise in post-tax profit at 11,059 crore on a standalone basis.

 

Also Read | Hindenburg-Adani Case LIVE: Investors should remain calm, says SEBI

NHPC: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

The state-owned hydro power giant reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit of over 1 per cent at 1,108.46 crore in June 2024 quarter. Its total income increased to 3,037.92 crore in the quarter from 3,010.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

India Pesticides: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.75 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

The company reported 26.23 per cent rise in net profit at 20.06 crore for June 2024 quarter from 15.89 crore in June 2023.

Its net sales stood at 220.36 crore in June quarter, up 9.4 per cent from 201.44 crore a year ago.

 

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — August 12

Styrenix Performance Materials: The company had declared a final dividend of 28.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Styrenix Performance Materials promoter Shiva Performance Materials on June 27 divested a 16.5 per cent stake in the speciality chemicals maker for 540 crore through an open market transaction.

UPL: The company had declared a final dividend of 1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Agrochemicals maker UPL had reported a consolidated net loss of 384 crore for the June quarter of FY25 from a profit of 166 crore a year earlier.

Computer Age Management Services: The company had declared an interim dividend of 11.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, CAMS, had reported a 42 per cent jump in profit after tax at 108.21 crore for the three months ended June 2024.

Its revenue surged 27 per cent to 331.40 crore in April-June FY25 from 261.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Rossell India: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.30 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
37 min

1 of 7Read Full Story
160%

2 of 7Read Full Story
40.5%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹918 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
74%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,019.67 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,431 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 06:19 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDividend stocks: ICICI Bank, NHPC, UPL, India Pesticides among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend on August 12

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,544.000.00
    Chennai
    71,753.000.00
    Delhi
    71,405.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,126.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue