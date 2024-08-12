Hello User
Dividend stocks: ICICI Bank, NHPC, UPL, India Pesticides among 7 stocks to trade ex-dividend on August 12

Livemint

ICICI Bank declared a final dividend of 10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024, and NHPC declared a final dividend of 0.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

The Board of Directors of these 7 companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

Dividend stocks: Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd, NHPC Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, UPL Limited, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, and Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on August 12 (Monday).

The Board of Directors of these seven companies had declared interim and final dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies had fixed August 12 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date

Shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend on Monday, August 12.

Dividends

ICICI Bank: The company had declared a final dividend of 10.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

The country's second-largest private sector lender had posted a nearly 10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at 11,696 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

Growth in core income slowed for the lender, but the treasury operations helped it report a 14.62 per cent rise in post-tax profit at 11,059 crore on a standalone basis.

NHPC: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

The state-owned hydro power giant reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit of over 1 per cent at 1,108.46 crore in June 2024 quarter. Its total income increased to 3,037.92 crore in the quarter from 3,010.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

India Pesticides: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.75 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

The company reported 26.23 per cent rise in net profit at 20.06 crore for June 2024 quarter from 15.89 crore in June 2023.

Its net sales stood at 220.36 crore in June quarter, up 9.4 per cent from 201.44 crore a year ago.

Styrenix Performance Materials: The company had declared a final dividend of 28.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Styrenix Performance Materials promoter Shiva Performance Materials on June 27 divested a 16.5 per cent stake in the speciality chemicals maker for 540 crore through an open market transaction.

UPL: The company had declared a final dividend of 1.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Agrochemicals maker UPL had reported a consolidated net loss of 384 crore for the June quarter of FY25 from a profit of 166 crore a year earlier.

Computer Age Management Services: The company had declared an interim dividend of 11.00 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, CAMS, had reported a 42 per cent jump in profit after tax at 108.21 crore for the three months ended June 2024.

Its revenue surged 27 per cent to 331.40 crore in April-June FY25 from 261.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Rossell India: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.30 per equity share for the financial year 2024.

