Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check details
Dividend Stocks: ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check details

 2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 06:43 PM IST Nikita Prasad

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.

Shares of several companies will trade ex-dividend in the coming week.Premium
Shares of several companies including ICICI Bank, Power Grid, RITES, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Castrol India, among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, August 6.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd will trade ex-bonus on August 8, 2023 in the ratio 1:1. Shares of Mena Mani Industries Ltd will declare a stock split from 10 to Re 1 on August 11, 2023.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:

Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

RITES Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of 3.7500. It will trade ex-dividend on August 7, 2023.

Castrol Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of 3.00. It will trade ex-dividend on August 8, 2023.

Power Grid Corporation: The company has declared an final dividend of 4.7500. It will trade ex-dividend on August 8, 2023.

Westlife Foodworld: The company has declared an interim dividend of 3.4500. It will trade ex-dividend on August 8, 2023.

ICICI Bank: The company has declared an final dividend of 8.00. It will trade ex-dividend on August 9, 2023.

 

FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, August 7, 2023:

Gabriel India Ltd, Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, National Fittings Limited, RITES Ltd, Saksoft Ltd, Shreeji Translogistics Ltd, Navneet Education Limited

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, August 8, 2023:

Archit Organosys Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd, Shalby Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 9, 2023:

LT Foods Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Sarthak Metals Ltd, West Coast Paper Mills Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, August 10, 2023:

Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Allied Digital Services Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Aditya Vision Ltd, Goa Carbon Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Linde India Limited, Linde India Limited, Lumax Industries Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd, Nitin Castings Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Rama Phosphates Ltd, Sunshield Chemicals, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, August 11, 2023:

Anuh Pharma Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Century Enka Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Divi's Laboratories Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, HB Stockholdings Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Kolte-Patil Developers, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital, Kalyani Steels Ltd, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Samvardhana Motherson International, NTPC Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd, Rajapalayam Mills, Snowman Logistics, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Tinplate Company of India, Tips Films, Uniphos Enterprises Ltd, Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

