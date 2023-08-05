Dividend Stocks: ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check details2 min read 05 Aug 2023, 06:43 PM IST
The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Shares of several companies including ICICI Bank, Power Grid, RITES, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Castrol India, among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, August 6.
