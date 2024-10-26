Dividend Stocks: ICICI Lombard, Infosys, CRISIL among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, NTPC Ltd, and R R Kabel Ltd among others, will trade ex-dividend from Monday, October 28, according to data collected from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

As per the BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts itself to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, October 28, 2024: Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, October 29, 2024: Infosys Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 30, 2024: CRISIL Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, October 31, 2024: Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd, Dodla Dairy Ltd, Julien Agro Infratech Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Reliance Industries Ltd: declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Monday, October 28.

Sellwin Traders Ltd: declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:8. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Thursday, October 31.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Monday, October 28.

Quasar India Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, October 29.

Master Trust Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹5 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, October 30.

Sellwin Traders Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, October 31.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 ( denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: Jubilant Industries Ltd: Amalgamation on October 28.

Shangar Decor Ltd: Rights Issue on October 28.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on October 29.

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on October 30.

Asian Petroproducts & Exports Ltd: Rights Issue on October 30.

India Grid Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on October 30.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Income Distribution RITES on October 30.

Caprihans India Ltd: E.G.M on October 31.

Cube Highways Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on October 31.

IRB InvIT Fund: Income Distribution (InvIT) on October 31.