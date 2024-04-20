Hello User
Dividend Stocks: ICICI Securities Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list

Nikita Prasad

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies such as Fortis Malar Hospitals, Aegis Logistics, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some will trade ex-bonus.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies such as Aster DM Healthcare, ICICI Securities Ltd, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, April 22. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
