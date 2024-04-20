Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies such as Aster DM Healthcare, ICICI Securities Ltd, among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, April 22. Along with these, some other firms will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus, according to data on the BSE.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.