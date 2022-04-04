OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  IDFC to consider interim dividend this week
Listen to this article

IDFC Limited on Sunday informed that the company's board at its meet this week on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 to consider and declare interim dividend on paid up equity share capital of the company.

“we wish to inform you that on April 06, 2022 the Board of the Directors of the IDFC Limited (‘IDFC’ or ‘the Company’) will consider and declare Interim Dividend on paid up equity share capital of the Company," IDFC said in an exchange filing.

MINT PREMIUM See All

IDFC is a leading finance company in India providing services ranging from infrastructure financing, infrastructure development, investment banking, and others. Shares of IDFC Ltd have surged more than 34% in a year's period, whereas the financial services company's stock is down about 0.3% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout