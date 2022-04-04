Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IDFC to consider interim dividend this week

IDFC to consider interim dividend this week

1 min read . 04 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • IDFC's board will meet on Wednesday, April 6 to consider and declare interim dividend on paid up equity share capital of the company

IDFC Limited on Sunday informed that the company's board at its meet this week on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 to consider and declare interim dividend on paid up equity share capital of the company.

“we wish to inform you that on April 06, 2022 the Board of the Directors of the IDFC Limited (‘IDFC’ or ‘the Company’) will consider and declare Interim Dividend on paid up equity share capital of the Company," IDFC said in an exchange filing.

IDFC is a leading finance company in India providing services ranging from infrastructure financing, infrastructure development, investment banking, and others. Shares of IDFC Ltd have surged more than 34% in a year's period, whereas the financial services company's stock is down about 0.3% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

