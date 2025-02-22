Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, which includes International Gemological Institute (IGI) India, Power Finance Corp., Panchsheel Organics, and SBI Cards and Payment Services, are set to trade ex-dividend from Monday, February 24, according to the data collected from BSE.

As per the exchange data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as bonus issues and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, February 24 ASM Technologies Ltd. will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Monday, February 24.

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd. will declare an interim dividend of Re 1 per share on Monday, February 24.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 25 SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. will declare an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Tuesday, February 25.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, February 28 Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd. will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share on Friday, February 28.

International Gemmological Institute (IGI) India Ltd. will declare an interim dividend on Friday, February 28.

Panchsheel Organics Ltd. will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.8 per share on Friday, February 28.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. will declare an interim dividend of ₹3.5 per share on Friday, February 28.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week: Jindal Worldwide Ltd. declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 4:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, February 28.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week: Oasis Securities Ltd. will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, February 28.

RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Friday, February 28.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action: Global Infratech & Finance Limited: Resolution Plan, Suspension on Tuesday, February 25.

Nava Ltd: Buyback of shares on Friday, February 28.