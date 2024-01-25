Dividend stocks: IIFL Finance, Mastek, 2 other stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Shares of Arnold Holdings to trade ex-buyback and Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) to trade ex-split today.
Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd, Kddl Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Arnold Holdings Ltd, and Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (January 25).
