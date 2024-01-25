Dividend stocks: IIFL Finance, Mastek, 2 other stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd, Kddl Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd, Mastek Ltd, Arnold Holdings Ltd, and Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (January 25). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared an interim dividend, stock split, and shares buyback for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 6 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on January 25.

Interim Dividend IIFL Finance: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share of the face value of ₹2 each for the financial year 2023-24.

In a stock exchange filing, IIFL Finance said: “Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Thursday, January 25, 2024 as record date. The said interim dividend will be paid/dispatched on or before February 15, 2024."

IIFL Finance shares will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Kddl: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹58 per equity share. The Board of Directors of KDDL Ltd at its meeting held on January 18 had considered and declared interim dividend of ₹58 per equity share, which amounts to 580% of face value of ₹10 each, for the financial year 2023-24.

Kddl shares will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Ksolves India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Ksolves India said: “We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Thursday, January 18, 2024, inter-alia considered and declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs.7.50/- per share for financial year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity share Capital of the Company."

Shares of Ksolves India will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Mastek: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. On Wednesday, Mastek shares ended 0.40% higher at ₹2,684.45 apiece on the BSE.

Shares of Mastek will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Share Buyback Arnold Holdings: The company has declared buy back of up to 63 lakh fully paid-up equity shares.

The company's board had approved to buyback up to 63,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at ₹21 per equity share for an aggregate amount of ₹13.23 crore.

Arnold Holdings shares will trade ex-buyback on Thursday.

Stock Split Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India): The company has declared stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹1 per equity share. The record date for the share split has been fixed on Thursday, January 25.

Under the scheme, shareholders will get 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each for every one Dolphin Offshore Enterprises share they hold of face value ₹10 each.

Shares of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) will trade ex-split today.

