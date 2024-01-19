Dividend stocks in focus: TCS, HCL Tech shares to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks in focus: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies are under the radar of stock market investors and observers. Both Indian IT majors are trading ex-dividends today. the board of directors of TCS has declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share for the financial year 2023-24 along with a special dividend of ₹18 per share payable in the FY24. Likewise, the HCL Tech board has declared an interim dividend of ₹12 apiece. Both IT majors have declared an interim dividend for the third time in FY24.

TCS informed Indian stock market bourses about the dividend payment saying, "We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a third interim dividend of ₹9 and a special dividend of ₹18 per Equity Share of ₹1 each of the Company. The third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Monday, February 5, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, January 19, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."

This is the third interim dividend that TCS has declared for its eligible shareholders. Earlier, TCS shares traded ex-dividend on 19th October 2023 and 20th July 2023 for a payment of ₹9 per share on both occasions.

HCL Tech informed Indian exchanges about the interim dividend saying, "The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹12/- per equity share of ₹2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Record date of January 20, 2024, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be January 31, 2024."

HCL Tech has also declared a dividend for the third time in FY24. Earlier, HCL Tech shares traded ex-dividend on 20th October 2023 for payment of ₹12 per share interim dividend to its eligible shareholders whereas it traded ex-divided on 20th July 2023 for the payment of ₹10 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

