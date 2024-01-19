Dividend stocks in focus: TCS, HCL Tech shares to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks in focus: The respctive board of directors of TCS and HCL Tech have fixed record datem on 19th January 2024 for payment of third interim dividend in FY24
Dividend stocks in focus: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies are under the radar of stock market investors and observers. Both Indian IT majors are trading ex-dividends today. the board of directors of TCS has declared an interim dividend of ₹9 per share for the financial year 2023-24 along with a special dividend of ₹18 per share payable in the FY24. Likewise, the HCL Tech board has declared an interim dividend of ₹12 apiece. Both IT majors have declared an interim dividend for the third time in FY24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started