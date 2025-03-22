Dividend stocks in India: Infosys, HDFC Bank to Asian Paints — these five companies to reward shareholders soon

Dividend stocks 2025: Infosys Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd and Coforge Ltd are the five dividend stocks to declare interim dividend in the coming months April to May 2025.

HDFC Bank has announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025 to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2025 and and also for recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25 including fixation of record date for the same.

UltraTech Cement Ltd also has given Board Meeting Intimation, to be held on 25 April 2025 for Considering and Approve The Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ending 31St March, 2025 And Recommend Dividend, If Any, On The Equity Shares Of The Company For The Year Ending 31St March, 2025.

Infosys Ltd has informed BSE of its Board meeting scheduled on 17/04/2025. The board meeting will be considering and may recommend a final dividend, if any for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Asian Paints Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2025. It will also consider recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ending 31st March 2025.

Coforge Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/05/2025

Dividend and its significance A dividend is a distribution of profits by a company to its shareholders. The companies utilize all or a portion of its remaining profits to pay dividends to its shareholders after paying its creditors. A company however can choose not to pay dividends if they are short on cash or if they require funds for reinvestments.

A record date is also set by the firm when it announces a dividend, and all shareholders who are registered on that date are eligible to receive the payout in proportion to their shareholding.

A dividend yield is an important parameter used by investors to calculate return they have yielded by investing in shares of a company. Many times dividend yeild is the key parameter used by investors to identify stocks where they can invest.

For determining the dividend yield, individuals divide the dividend per share by the price per share to find the dividend yield, also known as the dividend–price ratio. Additionally, it is calculated by dividing the entire yearly dividend payments made by a firm by its market valuation, presuming that the number of shares remains constant. A percentage is frequently used to express it.