Dividend stocks: Indian Bank, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ICICI Lombard among 10 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Indian Bank had declared a final dividend of ₹12.00 per equity share and Himadri Speciality Chemical declared a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.
Dividend stocks: Shares of Indian Bank, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Indian Hotels Co.Ltd, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Richfield Financial Services Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd, UNO Minda Ltd, and Home First Finance Company India Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 7, Friday.
