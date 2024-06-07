Indian Bank had declared a final dividend of ₹ 12.00 per equity share and Himadri Speciality Chemical declared a final dividend of ₹ 0.50 per equity share.

Dividend stocks: Shares of Indian Bank, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Indian Hotels Co.Ltd, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Richfield Financial Services Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd, UNO Minda Ltd, and Home First Finance Company India Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on June 7, Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The companies have declared interim dividends and final dividend for eligible shareholders.

Today, June 7 is the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

Ex-dividend date Shares of Indian Bank, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Indian Hotels Co.Ltd, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Richfield Financial Services Ltd, SMC Global Securities Ltd, UNO Minda Ltd, and Home First Finance Company India Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Friday.

Dividends Indian Bank: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹12.00 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share.

Indian Hotels: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹1.75 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiaMART InterMESH: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹20.00 per equity share.

JM Financial: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Richfield Financial Services: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per equity share.

SMC Global Securities: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share.

UNO Minda: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹1.35 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Home First Finance Company: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹3.40 per equity share.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!