Dividend Stocks: Infosys, CESC, Tanla Platforms, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: IT major Infosys, CESC, Tanla Platforms, L&T Tech, REC, Coforge, Supreme Petrochem, Central Bank of India, 360 ONE WAM, and Crisil are among other companies that are set to trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week, starting Monday, 27 October 2025.

A company stock set to trade ex-dividend means that the equity share price of the firm will adjust to reflect the next dividend payout of the company. After this move, the shares will not carry the value of their next dividend payment from that day onwards.

A dividend issued by a company is paid to all eligible shareholders who are invested in the stock of the firm before the pre-mentioned ‘Record Date’ of the dividend payment. A shareholder will be eligible to be qualified for a dividend issue up to 24 hours ahead of the record date.

According to the data collected from the BSE website, there will also be companies which will declare other corporate actions, including stock splits of shares, next week.

Stocks that will trade ex-dividends next week Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 27 October 2025 1. 360 ONE WAM Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Monday, 27 October 2025.

2. Central Bank of India will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.2 per share on Monday, 27 October 2025.

3. CESC Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Monday, 27 October 2025.

4. CRISIL Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹16 per share on Monday, 27 October 2025.

5. Infosys Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹23 per share on Monday, 27 October 2025.

6. L&T Technology Services Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹18 per share on Monday, 27 October 2025.

7. PCBL Chemical Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Monday, 27 October 2025.

8. REC Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4.6 per share on Monday, 27 October 2025.

9. Tanla Platforms Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6 per share on Monday, 27 October 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 31 October 2025 10. Coforge Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4 per share on Friday, 31 October 2025.

11. Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd will declare an interim dividend on Friday, 31 October 2025.

12. Julien Agro Infratech Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share on Friday, 31 October 2025.

13. Laurus Labs Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share on Friday, 31 October 2025.

14. NRB Bearings Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Friday, 31 October 2025.

15. PDS Ltd will declare an interim dividend on Friday, 31 October 2025.

16. Supreme Petrochem Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Friday, 31 October 2025.

Stocks that will trade ex-stock split next week 1. KSE Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company announces the issue of additional shares to its existing shareholders in order to boost liquidity. The company announces a stock split in a specified ratio based on the previous shares held.

The common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). This means that for every share held by a shareholder before the stock split, each person will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Dhani Services Ltd — Amalgamation of shares on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd — Amalgamation of shares on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd — Spin-off shares on Friday, 31 October 2025.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd — Amalgamation of shares on Friday, 31 October 2025.

Modern Insulators Ltd — Spin-off shares on Friday, 31 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee