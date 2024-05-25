Infosys, Havells, among others to trade ex-dividend, Ajanta Pharma to declare buyback next week; Full list here
Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Muthoot Finance, IEX, among others will trade ex-dividend while Ajanta Pharma will declare a buyback in the coming week
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Havells India, Infosys, CMS Info Systems Ltd, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, May 27. Along with these, some other stocks will also trade ex-split while Ajanta Pharma will declare a buyback. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions including E.G.M, according to BSE data.
