Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Havells India, Infosys, CMS Info Systems Ltd, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, May 27. Along with these, some other stocks will also trade ex-split while Ajanta Pharma will declare a buyback. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions including E.G.M, according to BSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, May 27, 2024: Stovec Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹115.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, May 28, 2024: CMS Info Systems Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹3.25

Trident Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.36

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 30, 2024: GPT Infraprojects Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1

LT Foods Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, May 31, 2024: Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹0.8

Alicon Castalloy Limited: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹32

Havells India Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹6

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd: The exchange declared a final dividend of ₹1.5

Infosys Ltd: The IT major declared a special dividend of ₹8 and a final dividend of ₹20

JSW Energy Ltd: The company declared a dividend of ₹2

LKP Securities Ltd: The brokerage declared a final dividend of ₹0.15

Muthoot Finance: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹24

Page Industries Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend

The following are the stocks that have declared a buyback in the upcoming week:Ajanta Pharma will declare a buyback of shares on May 30

A buyback is when a company buys back its shares from the existing shareholders. A company can announce a buyback offer either through a tender offer or through the open market or from odd-lot holders. The buyback offer price is usually higher than the market price.

Other Corporate Action: Data Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on May 27

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on May 28

Peninsula Land Ltd: E.G.M. on May 29

Viaan Industries Ltd: Resolution Plan -Suspension on May 29

Ashiana Ispat Ltd: E.G.M. on May 30

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on May 31

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd: Stock Split From ₹10 to ₹1 on May 31

