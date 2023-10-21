Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Infosys, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, L&T Tech Services, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, October 23.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, October 25:

Infosys: The IT major declared an interim dividend of ₹18. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 25.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, October 26:

Ksolves India Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹7. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 26.

TCI Express Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹3. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 26.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, October 27:

Astral Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1.5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 27.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹5. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 27.

ICICI Securities Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 27.

Jindal Stainless Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 27.

LTIMindtree Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹20. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 27.

L&T Technology Services Ltd: The company declared an interim dividend of ₹17. Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 27.

The following are the stocks that have declared a bonus issue in the upcoming week:

Maruti Interior Products Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on October 27

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd declared a bonus issue in the ratio 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on October 27

A bonus issue is a corporate action which is an offer given to the existing shareholders of the company to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, the companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may decide to give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

The following are the stocks that have declared a stock split in the upcoming week:

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd will undergo a stock spilt from ₹5 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on October 26.

BCL Industries Ltd will undergo a stock spilt from ₹10 to ₹1. Shares will trade ex-split on October 27.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd will undergo a stock spilt from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on October 27.

Talbros Automative Components Ltd will undergo a stock spilt from ₹10 to ₹2. Shares will trade ex-split on October 27.

A stock split is a corporate action and happens when a company increases the number of its shares to boost the liquidity. The company issues additional shares to shareholders, increasing the total by the specified ratio based on the shares they held previously.

However, the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not fundamentally change the company's value.

The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (sometimes denoted as 2:1 or 3:1). This means for every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

