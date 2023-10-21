Dividend Stocks: Infosys, ICICI Lombard, L&T Tech, others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list
Dividend Stocks: IT major Infosys declared an interim dividend of ₹18. Shares will trade ex-dividend in the upcoming week.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Infosys, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, L&T Tech Services, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, October 23.
