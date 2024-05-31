Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend stocks: Infosys, JSW Energy, Havells, Muthoot Finance among 11 stocks to trade ex-dividend on May 31

Dividend stocks: Infosys, JSW Energy, Havells, Muthoot Finance among 11 stocks to trade ex-dividend on May 31

Rajendra Saxena

  • Infosys had declared a final dividend of 20.00 per equity share and a special dividend of 8.00 per equity share

JSW Energy had declared a dividend of 2.00 per equity share.

Dividend stocks: When the stock market opens on Friday, May 31, shares of eleven companies set to trade ex-dividend will be in focus.

The Board of Directors of these companies declared interim dividends, final dividends, and special dividends for their eligible shareholders.

ALSO READ: How to trade Airtel, Dixon Tech, RVNL shares tomorrow, May 31

These companies fixed May 31 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

The companies include Infosys Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Alicon Castalloy Limited, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, and LKP Securities Ltd.

Dividends

Infosys: The company had declared a final dividend of 20.00 per equity share and a special dividend of 8.00 per equity share.

JSW Energy: The company had declared a dividend of 2.00 per equity share.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The company had declared a final dividend of 32.00 per equity share.

ALSO READ: Multibagger Stock: Garware Hi-Tech Films shares zoomed over 160% in a year, surged 1060% in 4 years

Havells India: The company had declared a final dividend of 6.00 per equity share.

Muthoot Finance: The company had declared an interim dividend of 24.00 per equity share.

Page Industries: The company had declared an interim dividend of 120 per equity share.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company had declared a final dividend of 1.50 per equity share.

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India): The company had declared an interim dividend of 0.80 per equity share.

Alicon Castalloy: The company had declared an interim dividend of 3.00 per equity share.

Caplin Point Laboratories: The company had declared an interim dividend of 2.50 per equity share.

LKP Securities: The company had declared a final dividend of 0.15 per equity share.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.