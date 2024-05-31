Dividend stocks: When the stock market opens on Friday, May 31, shares of eleven companies set to trade ex-dividend will be in focus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of these companies declared interim dividends, final dividends, and special dividends for their eligible shareholders.

These companies fixed May 31 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues.

The companies include Infosys Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Havells India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, Alicon Castalloy Limited, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, and LKP Securities Ltd.

Dividends Infosys: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹20.00 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Energy: The company had declared a dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹32.00 per equity share.

Havells India: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share.

Muthoot Finance: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹24.00 per equity share.

Page Industries: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹120 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Energy Exchange: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India): The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per equity share.

Alicon Castalloy: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Caplin Point Laboratories: The company had declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share.

LKP Securities: The company had declared a final dividend of ₹0.15 per equity share.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!