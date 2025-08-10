Dividend Stocks: InterGlobe Aviation, Akzo Nobel, ICICI Bank, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major companies, including InterGlobe Aviation, Akzo Nobel India, Grasim Industries, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Castrol India, Container Corporation of India and Kalyani Steels, are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 11 August 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts itself to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means the shares do not carry the value of their next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including bonus issues and stock splits.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 11 August 2025 Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Kalyani Steels Ltd, Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd, Rashi Peripherals Ltd, Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, and Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 12 August 2025 Arvind Fashions Ltd, Axtel Industries Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, India Pesticides Ltd, KIFS Financial Services Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd, and RITES Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 13 August 2025 Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, Crestchem Ltd, Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, HEG Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, MPS Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, QGO Finance Ltd, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, and Sun TV Network Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 14 August 2025 Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd, Amal Ltd, Anuh Pharma Ltd, Arunis Abode Ltd, Astral Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd, Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Excel Industries Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, International Gemmological Institute India Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd, LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Mangalam Cement Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Morganite Crucible India Ltd, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd, Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd, NCC Ltd, NMDC Ltd, REC Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd, Rossell India Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, Sahyadri Industries Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Uniparts India Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, West Coast Paper Mills Ltd, ZEN Technologies Ltd, and Zinema Media And Entertainment Ltd.

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week VRL Logistics Ltd: declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 1:1. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Here are the stocks that will declare a stock split in the upcoming week India Glycols Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹5. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, 12 August 2025.

Sprayking Ltd will undergo a stock split from ₹2 to Re 1. Shares will trade ex-split on Tuesday, 12 August 2025.

A stock split is a corporate action that occurs when a company issues additional shares to shareholders to boost liquidity. The total number of shares issued is increased by a specified ratio based on previously held shares. However, if the number of shares outstanding increases by a specific multiple, the total value (in rupees) of all shares outstanding remains the same because a split does not change the company's value.

Most common split ratios are 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 (marked as 2:1 or 3:1). For every share held before the split, each stockholder will have two or three shares, respectively, after the split.

Other Corporate Action Capital Infra Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, 11 August 2025.

Ind-Swift Ltd: Amalgamation on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

Interise Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Thursday, 14 August 2025.

