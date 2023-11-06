Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, MPS Ltd, and Shriram Finance Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board of directors of these companies have declared dividend for its eligible shareholders.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share (2200%), IRB Infrastructure Developers board has declared a Rs 0.10 per share (10%) interim dividend, MPS Ltd has declared a ₹30 per share (300%) interim dividend, and Shriram Finance has announced a Rs 20 per share (200%) interim dividend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd— The company board has declared ₹22 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

The FMCG major reported a 22.31% increase in net profit at ₹340.05 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, driven by pricing and efficiencies. Its sales rose 6.09% to ₹1,462.38 crore during the September quarter, as against ₹1,378.37 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago. CPIL’s Ebitda margins “continue to improve, up 120 bps vs. sequential quarter and up 340 bps vs. prior year quarter driven by pricing and efficiencies," the company had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Friday closed at ₹2,104.80, down 0.93% on the NSE.

IRB Infrastructure Developers — The infra company has declared ₹0.10 per share interim dividend for its eligible shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 12.24 % rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 95.74 crore for the September quarter. Its total income during the second quarter of the current fiscal rose to ₹1,874 crore as against ₹1,438 crore in the year-ago period. Its toll revenue across IRB and Pvt InvIT entities together was up by 20% year-on-year for the first half of the current fiscal at ₹2,386 crore from ₹1,984 crore in the previous fiscal.

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers on Friday closed at Rs 34.55, up 1.77% on the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shriram Finance — The financial company has announced ₹20 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

The non-banking financial company reported a 12.6% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,750.8 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2024, driven by 20% growth in loans which was 500 basis points above the company's long-term guidance. Its net interest income increased 17.4% to ₹4,818.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The financier raised its NIM guidance for the year ending March 2024 to 8.5-9% from 8.5%.

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd on Friday closed at ₹2,007.55, up 2.70% on the NSE.

MPS Ltd — The board of directors of the company has declared interim dividend of ₹20 per share for its eligible shareholders.

Shares of MPS Ltd on Friday closed at Rs 1,536, up 1.14% on the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

