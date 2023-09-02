Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including IRCON International Ltd, RITES Ltd, Max Healthcare, Macrotech Developers among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, September 4.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, shares of Vivanta Industries Ltd will trade ex-bonus on September 5. Shares of Shilchar Technologies will trade ex-bonus on September 6. Shares of JTL Industries will trade ex-bonus on September 7. Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd shares will trade ex-bonus on September 8.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week:

Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

IRCON International Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.20. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 5.

PTC India Financial Services Services: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 5.

Macrotech Developers: The company declared a dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 6.

Max Healthcare Institute: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 6.

RITES Ltd: The company declared a final dividend of ₹6. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 8.

General Insurance Corporation of India: The company declared a final dividend of ₹7.2. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 8.

FULL LIST:

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, September 4:

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd, Birla Cable, Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Jai Corp Ltd, Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd, Mallcom (India) Ltd, Nirlon Ltd, Radiant Cash Management Services, TVS Srichakra Ltd, Universal Cables Ltd, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 5:

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd, Chemcrux Enterprises, De Nora India Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, PTC India Financial Services Ltd, Sal Automotive Ltd, Swastika Investmart Ltd, Vivanta Industries, Windlas Biotech Ltd, Welcast Steels Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 6:

Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Haldyn Glass Ltd, Modis Navnirman Ltd, National Plastic Technologies Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, Yuken India Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, September 7:

Banco Products (India) Ltd, B & A Ltd, Excel Industries Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Kemp & Company Ltd, Kopran Ltd, Mazda Ltd, Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd, Multibase India Ltd, Repco Home Finance Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd, Tirupati Foam Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, September 8:

AAA Technologies Ltd, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd, Allcargo Terminals, Bajaj Steel Industries, Bright Brothers, Ceinsys Tech, Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, General Insurance Corporation Of India, Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd, Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd, Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd, Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd, JBM Auto, Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, KPT Industries, Macrotech Developers, Max Healthcare Institute, MOIL Ltd, NACL Industries Ltd, Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, PPAP Automotive Limited, Remsons Industries Ltd, Responsive Industries, RITES Ltd, RSWM Ltd, Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd, Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd, Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, Venky's (India) Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Z.F. Steering Gear (India) Ltd

