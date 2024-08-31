Dividend Stocks: IRCON, Metro Brands, Shipping Corp, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies, including Metro Brands, Karnataka Bank, IRCON International, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Nikita Prasad, Riya R Alex
Published31 Aug 2024, 07:42 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: Several stocks such as Senco Gold, Jupiter Wagons, among others will trade ex-dividend next week.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, IRCON International, Shipping Corporation of India, Senco Gold, among others will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, September 2, 2024. According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is the day the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

 

 September 2, 2024:


CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd, Dynamic Industries Ltd, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd, Korpan Ltd, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd, Lancor Holdings Ltd, Sanco Trans Ltd.

September 3, 2024:

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd,  Goa Carbon Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Lehar Footwears Ltd, Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd, Sakthi Finance Ltd, Savera Industries Ltd, Tamboli Industries Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd, Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd.

September 4, 2024: 

GeeCee Ventures Ltd, Hikal Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd, RACL Geartech Ltd, Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd, Sp Capital Financing Ltd, Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.

September 5, 2024:

BLS International Services Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Heranba Industries Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd, Rhi Magnesita India Ltd, Shetron Ltd, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.

September 6, 2024

AAA Technologies Ltd, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd, Alfred Herbert (India) Ltd, Alufluoride Ltd, Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd, Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd, Eclerx Services Ltd, G N A Axles Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Gujarat Intrux Ltd, Hindprakash Industries Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Krishanveer Forge Ltd, Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd, Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd, Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, NDL Ventures Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, Perfectpac Ltd, Phoenix Township Ltd, PPAP Automotive Limited, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd, Sika Interplant Systems Ltd, Sml Isuzu Limited, Smruthi Organics Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, Triton Valves Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, Uniphos Enterprises Ltd, Vardhman Holdings Ltd, Vardhman Special Steels Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd.

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 07:42 PM IST
