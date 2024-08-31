Dividend Stocks: Shares of several major companies, including Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, IRCON International, Shipping Corporation of India, Senco Gold, among others will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, September 2, 2024. According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as share buybacks, bonus issues, and stock splits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the upcoming week:

September 2, 2024: CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd, Dynamic Industries Ltd, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd, Korpan Ltd, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd, Lancor Holdings Ltd, Sanco Trans Ltd.

September 3, 2024: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, Goa Carbon Ltd, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd, The Indian Wood Products Company Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Lehar Footwears Ltd, Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd, Sakthi Finance Ltd, Savera Industries Ltd, Tamboli Industries Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd, Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

September 4, 2024: GeeCee Ventures Ltd, Hikal Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd, RACL Geartech Ltd, Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd, Sp Capital Financing Ltd, Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.

September 5, 2024: BLS International Services Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Heranba Industries Ltd, IRCON International Ltd, Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd, Rhi Magnesita India Ltd, Shetron Ltd, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.