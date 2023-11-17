comScore
Dividend stocks: IRCTC, Naukri to MRF — 25 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

 Rajendra Saxena

Dividend stocks: The board of directors of 25 companies have declared interim dividend, special dividend, final dividend, and amalgamation of shares for its eligible shareholders

Dividend stock: IRCTC board has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24. (MINT)Premium
Dividend stock: IRCTC board has declared an interim dividend of 2.50 per share for the financial year 2023-24. (MINT)

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, MRF Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, NILE Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Shradha AI Technologies Ltd, Stylam Industries Limited, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd, and Yug Decor Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, special dividend, final dividend, and amalgamation of shares for its eligible shareholders.

Dividends

Man Infraconstruction Ltd - Interim dividend of Rs  0.36 per share

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd - Interim dividend of 1 per share 

Axita Cotton Ltd - Interim dividend of 0.10 per share 

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd -Interim dividend 

Computer Age Management Services Ltd -Interim dividend of 10 per share 

Gabriel India Ltd -  Interim dividend of 1.50 per share 

IFL Enterprises Ltd - Interim dividend of 0.0001 per share

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd -  Interim dividend of Rs  2.50 per share 

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd -Interim dividend of 1.10 per share 

K.P. Energy Ltd - Interim dividend of 0.20 per share

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd - Interim dividend of 4 per share 

MRF Ltd - Interim dividend of 3 per share 

Info Edge (India) Ltd - Interim dividend of 10 per share 

NILE Ltd -Interim dividend of 3 per share

Page Industries Ltd ¬- Interim dividend of 75 per share

Panama Petrochem Ltd - Interim dividend of 3 per share 

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd - Final dividend 105 per share 

Polyplex Corporation Ltd - Interim dividend 2 per share 

Precision Wires India Ltd - Interim dividend 0.30 per share 

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd- Special dividend of 2.50 per share 

R R Kabel Ltd -Interim dividend of 3 per share 

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd - Interim dividend 0.50 per share  

Stylam Industries Limited -Interim dividend of 2.50 per share 

United Spirits Ltd - Interim dividend of 4 per share 

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - Interim dividend of 0.40 per share 

Yug Decor Ltd - Interim dividend of 1 per share

Amalgamation

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd board has declared amalgamation of shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 07:14 AM IST
