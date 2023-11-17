Dividend stocks: IRCTC, Naukri to MRF — 25 stocks to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: The board of directors of 25 companies have declared interim dividend, special dividend, final dividend, and amalgamation of shares for its eligible shareholders
Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, MRF Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, NILE Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Shradha AI Technologies Ltd, Stylam Industries Limited, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd, and Yug Decor Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.
