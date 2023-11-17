Dividend stocks: IRCTC, Naukri to MRF — 25 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend stocks 2023: Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Axita Cotton Ltd, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, MRF Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, NILE Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Panama Petrochem Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Ram Ratna Wires Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Shradha AI Technologies Ltd, Stylam Industries Limited, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd, and Yug Decor Ltd will be in focus when stock market opens today.
The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, special dividend, final dividend, and amalgamation of shares for its eligible shareholders.
Dividends
Man Infraconstruction Ltd - Interim dividend of Rs 0.36 per share
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹1 per share
Axita Cotton Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd -Interim dividend
Computer Age Management Services Ltd -Interim dividend of ₹10 per share
Gabriel India Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share
IFL Enterprises Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹0.0001 per share
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd - Interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd -Interim dividend of ₹1.10 per share
K.P. Energy Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹4 per share
MRF Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹3 per share
Info Edge (India) Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹10 per share
NILE Ltd -Interim dividend of ₹3 per share
Page Industries Ltd ¬- Interim dividend of ₹75 per share
Panama Petrochem Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹3 per share
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd - Final dividend ₹105 per share
Polyplex Corporation Ltd - Interim dividend ₹2 per share
Precision Wires India Ltd - Interim dividend ₹0.30 per share
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd- Special dividend of ₹2.50 per share
R R Kabel Ltd -Interim dividend of ₹3 per share
Shradha AI Technologies Ltd - Interim dividend ₹0.50 per share
Stylam Industries Limited -Interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share
United Spirits Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹4 per share
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹0.40 per share
Yug Decor Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹1 per share
Amalgamation
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd board has declared amalgamation of shares.
