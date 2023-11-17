Dividend stocks: IRCTC, Naukri to MRF — 25 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

The board of directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, special dividend, final dividend, and amalgamation of shares for its eligible shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dividends Man Infraconstruction Ltd - Interim dividend of Rs 0.36 per share

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹1 per share

Axita Cotton Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd -Interim dividend

Computer Age Management Services Ltd -Interim dividend of ₹10 per share

Gabriel India Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share

IFL Enterprises Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹0.0001 per share

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd - Interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd -Interim dividend of ₹1.10 per share

K.P. Energy Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹4 per share

MRF Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹3 per share

Info Edge (India) Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹10 per share

NILE Ltd -Interim dividend of ₹3 per share

Page Industries Ltd ¬- Interim dividend of ₹75 per share

Panama Petrochem Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹3 per share

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd - Final dividend ₹105 per share

Polyplex Corporation Ltd - Interim dividend ₹2 per share

Precision Wires India Ltd - Interim dividend ₹0.30 per share

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd- Special dividend of ₹2.50 per share

R R Kabel Ltd -Interim dividend of ₹3 per share

Shradha AI Technologies Ltd - Interim dividend ₹0.50 per share

Stylam Industries Limited -Interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share

United Spirits Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹4 per share

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹0.40 per share

Yug Decor Ltd - Interim dividend of ₹1 per share

Amalgamation Tata Steel Long Products Ltd board has declared amalgamation of shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

