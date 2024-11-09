Dividend Stocks: IRCTC, Oil India, Power Grid, RITES, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

  • Dividend Stocks: Several companies, including RITES, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Power Grid Corp, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Nikita Prasad
Published9 Nov 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: Shared of several major companies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) including Oil India, Power Grid Corporation Limited, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC), among others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, November 11.

According to BSE data, some companies have announced other corporate actions, such as stock splits.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

 

 

 

 

