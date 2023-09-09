Dividend Stocks: IRFC, Jindal Stainless, Gujarat Gas MCX, , among others to trade ex-dividend next week; check full list4 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Jindal Stainless, Apollo Pipes, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, September 11.
