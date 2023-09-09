Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Jindal Stainless, Apollo Pipes, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), among many others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week, starting from Monday, September 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Additionally, shares of ADF Foods will undergo a stock split from ₹10 to ₹2 on Monday, September 11, while Sarveshwar Foods will see a stock split from ₹10 to ₹1 on Friday, September 15. Power Grid Corp will trade ex-bonus on Tuesday, September 12 , while Sarveshwar Foods and Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd will trade ex-bonus on September 15.

Larsen & Tuobro (L&T) will declare a buyback of shares on September 12. JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd will undergo a spin off on September 11, and Bajaj Electricals will see a spin off on Thursday, September 14.

The following are the stocks that have declared dividend in the next week: Here we list out details in regard to the some of the dividend stocks:

Gujarat Gas: The company declared a final dividend of ₹6.65 Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 11.

Lakshmi Mills Company: The company declared a dividend of ₹9. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 14.

Apollo Pipes: The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.06. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 15.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): The company declared a final dividend of ₹0.07. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 15.

Jindal Stainless: The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.15. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 15.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX): The company declared a dividend of ₹19.09. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 15.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 12:AIA Engineering Ltd, Bhagwati Autocast Ltd, Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Hindustan Hardy Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, MSTC Ltd, Prithvi Exchange (india) Ltd, RACL Geartech Ltd, Skipper Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 13:Alicon Castalloy Limited, Cindrella Hotels Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Halder Venture Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Kalyani Forge Ltd, Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd, Oricon Enterprises Ltd, POCL Enterprises Ltd, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, September 14:Akar Auto Industries Ltd, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Divyashakti Ltd, Dr.Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, GOCL Corporation Ltd, Investment & Precision Castings Ltd, J.Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Manaksia Ltd, Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd, Nikhil Adhesives Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd, Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Refex Industries Limited, Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Rubfila International Ltd, Sakthi Finance Ltd, Sandhar Technologies Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd, TV Today Network Ltd, Vadilal Industries Ltd, Wep Solutions Ltd.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, September 15:Amines & Plasticizers Ltd, Apollo Pipes Ltd, Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd, Arihant Superstructures, Bigbloc Construction Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Capital India Finance Ltd, Creative Castings Ltd, CSL Finance Ltd, Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd, Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, Elcid Investments Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd, Empire Industries Ltd, Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corp. Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd, Kilpest India Ltd, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Manali Petrochemical Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, National Aluminium Co. Ltd, NCL Industries Ltd, Nibe Ltd, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd, Praveg Ltd, Premco Global Ltd, Rajoo Engineers Ltd, Rolcon Engineering Co. Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, Sangam (India) Ltd, Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd, Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sika Interplant Systems Ltd, S.P. Apparels Ltd, Speciality Restaurants Ltd, Star Paper Mills Ltd, Superhouse Ltd, Supriya Lifescience Ltd, Super Tannery Limited, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd, Veritas (India) Ltd, Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd, Vardhman Special Steels Ltd, Southern Gas Ltd.