Dividend stocks: IRFC, Tech Mahindra, Waaree Energies among companies to trade ex-dividend next week. Check full list

Dividend stocks: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), Waaree Energies, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and others are scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week, according to BSE.

Advertisement

What is ex-dividend date? The day when the equity share price adjusts to show the next dividend payout is known as the ex-dividend date. When the stock becomes ex-dividend, it means that the stock does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

Also Read | 3 Warren Buffett strong buy dividend stocks post blow-out Q3 results

The following are the stocks that will trade ex-dividends in the upcoming week:

Stock trading ex-dividend on Monday, October 20, 2025 Oberoi Realty Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹2.

Rama Phosphates Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹0.5.

Tech Mahindra Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹15.

Advertisement

Tips Music Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹4.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Thursday, October 23, 2025 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹6.5.

Ksolves India Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹5.

Uniparts India Ltd: Special dividend of ₹22.5.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Friday, October 24, 2025 Accelya Solutions India Ltd: Final dividend of ₹40.

Cyient Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹16.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹4.

HDB Financial Services Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹2.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹1.05.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹8.

Advertisement

LTIMindtree Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹22.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹7.

Waaree Energies Ltd: Interim dividend of ₹2.

Other corporate action Covidh Technologies Ltd: Right issue of equity shares on Friday, October 24.

A rights issue of equity shares is a corporate action where a company seeks to raise capital by offering existing shareholders the opportunity to buy additional shares at a discounted price, in proportion to their current shareholding.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice; please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any financial decisions.