Dividend Stocks: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list

Dividend Stocks: Shares of major firms, including Bajaj Finance, ITC, Angel One, L&T Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Infosys, Colgate Palmolive (India), and Lloyds Metals and Energy, are among others that will trade ex-dividend in the week starting Monday, 26 May 2025.

The ex-dividend date is when the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. This day, the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. The dividend issue will be payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

According to BSE data, many companies also announced other corporate actions, including a bonus issue.

Here are the stocks that will declare dividends in the upcoming week: Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, 26 May 2025 Archean Chemical Industries Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3 per share on Monday, 26 May 2025.

Black Rose Industries Ltd will declare a dividend of ₹0.5 per share on Monday, 26 May 2025.

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd will declare a final dividend of Re 1 per share on Monday, 26 May 2025.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹6.5 per share on Monday, 26 May 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 Man Infraconstruction Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.45 per share on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

L&T Finance Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹2.75 per share on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

Trident Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, 28 May 2025 Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹27 per share on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

ITC Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹7.85 per share on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

Kennametal India Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹40 per share on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, 29 May 2025 Tata Consumer Products Ltd will declare a dividend of ₹8.25 on Thursday, 29 May 2025.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, 30 May 2025 Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.9 per share on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Angel One Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹26 per share on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Bajaj Finance Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹44 per share on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹3 per share on Friday, 30 May 2025.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹42 per share on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Infosys Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹22 per share on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd will declare a dividend on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹3 per share on Friday, 30 May 2025.

S Chand and Company Ltd will declare an interim dividend of ₹4 per share on Friday, 30 May 2025.

UNO Minda Ltd will declare a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Vimta Labs Ltd will declare a dividend of ₹2 on Friday, 30 May 2025

Here are the stocks that will declare a bonus issue in the upcoming week Ujaas Energy Ltd declared a bonus issue of shares at a ratio of 17:25. Shares will trade ex-bonus on Friday, 30 May 2025.

A bonus issue is a corporate action that allows existing shareholders to subscribe for additional shares. Instead of increasing the dividend payout, companies offer to distribute additional shares to the shareholders. For example, the company may give out one bonus share for every ten shares held.

Other Corporate Actions Maple Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Monday, 20 May 2025.

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

Infobeans Technologies Ltd: Buyback of the shares on Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

Markobenz Ventures Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Wednesday, 28 May.

Powrgrid Infrastructure Investment Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Thursday, 29 May 2025.

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust: Income Distribution (InvIT) on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd: Right Issue of Equity Shares on Friday, 30 May 2025.