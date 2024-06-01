Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, ITC, Anand Rathi, Indian Bank , among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, June 3. Along with these, some other stocks will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions including E.G.M, according to data on the BSE.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

more to come

