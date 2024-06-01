Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 15:58:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.15 1.80%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,119.65 0.43%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.15 0.50%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 358.90 -0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.85 1.07%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dividend Stocks: ITC, ICICI Lombard, Indian Bank, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here
BackBack

Dividend Stocks: ITC, ICICI Lombard, Indian Bank, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here

Nikita Prasad

Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Anand Rathi, ITC, Manappuram Finance, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.

Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some have declared a buyback.Premium
Some companies are trading ex-dividend next week, while some have declared a buyback.

Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, ITC, Anand Rathi, Indian Bank, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, June 3. Along with these, some other stocks will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions including E.G.M, according to data on the BSE.

The ex-dividend date is the day on which the equity share price adjusts to reflect the next dividend payout. It is the day the stock becomes ex-dividend, which means it does not carry the value of its next dividend payment from that day forward. Dividends are payable to all the shareholders whose names appear on the company's list by the end of the record date.

 

 

 

 

more to come

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Jun 2024, 09:53 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue