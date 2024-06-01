Dividend Stocks: ITC, ICICI Lombard, Indian Bank, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here
Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Anand Rathi, ITC, Manappuram Finance, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.
Dividend Stocks: Shares of several companies including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, ITC, Anand Rathi, Indian Bank, among several others will trade ex-dividend in the coming week starting from Monday, June 3. Along with these, some other stocks will also trade ex-split, ex-rights, and ex-bonus. Some companies have also announced other corporate actions including E.G.M, according to data on the BSE.
