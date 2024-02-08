Dividend stocks: ITC, Shree Cement, IRB Infra, 5 other shares to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend stocks: ITC has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per equity share, Gillette India has declared an interim dividend of ₹45.00 per equity share and special dividend of ₹40.00 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of ITC Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd, Shreeji Translogistics Ltd, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited, and Vaibhav Global Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (February 08).
