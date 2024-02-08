Dividend stocks: Shares of ITC Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd, Shreeji Translogistics Ltd, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited, and Vaibhav Global Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on Thursday (February 08).

The Board of Directors of these companies have declared interim dividend, special dividend, and bonus issue for the eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 9 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues have been fixed on February 08.

Dividend stocks 2024

ITC dividend 2024: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, ITC said the Board “declared Interim Dividend of ₹6.25 per Ordinary Share of ₹1/- each for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2024; such Dividend will be paid between Monday, 26th February, 2024 and Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 to those Members entitled thereto."

Gillette India dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹45.00 per equity share and special dividend of ₹40.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Gillette India said: “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on January 31, 2024, have declared an interim dividend of Rs. 85 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each (including one-time special dividend of Rs. 40 per share) for Company’s Financial Year 2023-24."

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, IRB Infrastructure Developers said the Board of Directors “Declared 2 nd Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each (@10% of face value of share) for financial year 2023-24."

Shree Cement dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹50.00 per equity share.

Ajanta Pharma dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹26.00 per equity share.

India Motor Parts & Accessories dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹9.00 per equity share.

Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.00 per equity share.

Vaibhav Global dividend: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

Shares of ITC, Gillette India, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Shree Cement, Ajanta Pharma, India Motor Parts & Accessories, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, and Vaibhav Global will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Bonus shares 2024

Shreeji Translogistics bonus shares: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3.

Shares of Shreeji Translogistics will trade ex-bonus on Thursday.

