Dividend Stocks: ITC, Sun Pharma, GAIL, BPCL, NTPC, among others to trade ex-dividend this week; Full list here

Dividend Stocks: From FMCG giant ITC, pharma major Sun Pharma, to PSUs like BPCL and GAIL are among over 45 stocks that are set to trade ex-dividend this week.

Apart from these some other major companies include NTPC, REC, ITC , Metro Brands, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gillette India,

Here are the key dividend stocks to watch out for next week: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): The state-owned refiner will trade ex-dividend on Monday, February 2. Its board, at a meeting held on January 23, 2026, approved a second interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 for FY26. The company has specified that the payout will be made only through electronic transfer on or before February 21, 2026.

Cochin Shipyard: The PSU shipbuilder is scheduled to go ex-dividend on Tuesday, February 3. The board cleared a second interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share of face value ₹5. Eligible shareholders are set to receive the dividend on or before February 26, 2026.

Also Read | Coal India board sets meeting date to declare Q3 results, third interim dividend

ITC: The FMCG major will turn ex-date on Wednesday, February 4. It has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share with a par value of Re 1 for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The dividend distribution is scheduled between February 26 and February 28, as per exchange communication.

Dr Lal PathLabs and Sun Pharma: Both companies will turn ex-dividend on Thursday, February 5. Dr Lal PathLabs has announced a third interim dividend of ₹3.5 per equity share of ₹10 face value, to be credited within 30 days of declaration. Sun Pharma has also fixed February 5 as the record date and stated, "If declared, the interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the company whose names appear on the register of members as of Thursday, February 5, 2026, being the record date for this purpose."

GAIL (India): The gas transmission PSU will also go ex-date on Thursday. The company informed exchanges that if the board approves the interim dividend, the record date for determining eligible shareholders will be February 5.

NTPC: The power producer is set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, February 6. It has fixed this date as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for its second interim dividend of ₹2.75 per share with a face value of ₹10.

Other key dividends On February 2, Balkrishna Industries, Metro Brands, and Siyaram Silk Mills are scheduled to trade ex-dividend, with announced payouts of ₹4, ₹3, and ₹3 per share respectively for eligible shareholders.

On February 3, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Symphony Ltd will turn ex-dividend, offering ₹7.15 per share and ₹2 per share respectively to shareholders on record.

Also Read | Five dividend stocks to watch for the next 3 years

On February 4, Gillette India, Coromandel International, Great Eastern Shipping, and KPIT Technologies will trade ex-dividend with payouts of ₹180 in total, ₹9, ₹9, and ₹2.25 per share respectively.

On February 5, MOIL Ltd and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care will trade ex-dividend, with declared payouts of ₹3.53 per share and a combined interim and special dividend of ₹195 per share respectively.

On February 6, Nestle India, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), SIS Ltd, Sharda Cropchem, Quess Corp, Control Print, Insecticides (India), Triveni Engineering, HUDCO, and Manappuram Finance will trade ex-dividend with respective payouts as announced.

What is dividend? A dividend is a portion of a company’s profits distributed to its shareholders as a reward for their investment. Companies typically declare dividends when they generate consistent earnings and have surplus cash after meeting operational, expansion, and debt obligations. Dividends can be paid in cash or sometimes in the form of additional shares. The amount is decided by the board of directors and is usually expressed on a per-share basis. Investors holding the stock before the ex-dividend date become eligible to receive the declared dividend. Dividend-paying stocks are often preferred by investors seeking steady income along with potential capital appreciation.